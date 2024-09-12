Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $33.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,414,943 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

