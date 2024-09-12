Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 117,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 92,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

