Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. LHM Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $12,042,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after acquiring an additional 370,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 111,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

