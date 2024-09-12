Kory James Wentworth Sells 3,195 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $47,829.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,995.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.