KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Buys C$15,595.50 in Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director David A. Spraley purchased 1,850 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,595.50.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.45.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7899628 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPT. Desjardins cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

