Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

KURA opened at $19.88 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.