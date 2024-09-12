Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KYMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,584 in the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

