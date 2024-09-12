Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 456 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

