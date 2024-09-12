Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 801 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average is $456.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

