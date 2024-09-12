Lansing Street Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 114,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

