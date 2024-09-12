Lansing Street Advisors Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.