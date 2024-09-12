Lansing Street Advisors Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

