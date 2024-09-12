Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $65.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

