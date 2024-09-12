LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 139,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. LeddarTech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

LeddarTech ( NASDAQ:LDTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

