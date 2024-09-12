Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Lesaka Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $318 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,094.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 106,217 shares of company stock worth $496,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

