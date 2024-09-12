Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Reaches $23.01 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,353.78 or 0.04057872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion and $38.71 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,776,334 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,778,147.79362134. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,357.51128412 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $35,649,744.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

