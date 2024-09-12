Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Charles J. Prober Sells 40,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 376,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,706. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $8,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,861,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

