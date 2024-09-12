LimeWire Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20060285 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,145,260.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

