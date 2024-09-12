Limoneira Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Limoneira in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Limoneira’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Limoneira’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

LMNR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

LMNR stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.84 million, a P/E ratio of -187.42, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -230.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Limoneira by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

