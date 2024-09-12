Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 78 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $875.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $803.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $877.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

