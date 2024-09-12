Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 94,370 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.11 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

