Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $174.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

