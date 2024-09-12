Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

