Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

PIO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2198 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

