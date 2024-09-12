Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Joe Berchtold Sells 29,310 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 1,647,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,374. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

