Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Joe Berchtold Sells 29,310 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 1,647,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,374. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV
Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.