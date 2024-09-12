LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveOne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

