Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Announces GBX 0.32 Dividend

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 40.18 ($0.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.07. The stock has a market cap of £66.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.82).

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.