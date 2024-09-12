Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.00 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

LOVE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

