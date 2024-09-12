Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.7 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Lovesac Trading Up 0.5 %

LOVE stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

