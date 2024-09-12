Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

