LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,229 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $166,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

