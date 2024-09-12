LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $160,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

