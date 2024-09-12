LPL Financial LLC Purchases 391,198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFA stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.