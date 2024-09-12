LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $191,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

