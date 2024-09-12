LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 37.35% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $197,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.