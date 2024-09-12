Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.38. 9,821,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,366,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

