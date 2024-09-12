Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

Shares of LYT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

