Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.36 and traded as high as C$9.10. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$539.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.36.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9699893 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

