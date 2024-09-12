Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold

Barclays upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,683,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 459,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

