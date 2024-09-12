Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 74,515 Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.53% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 610.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,768 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 216,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

