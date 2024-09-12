Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $461.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

