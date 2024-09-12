Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 302,583 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 204.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,583 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

GTE opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

