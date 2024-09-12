Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.