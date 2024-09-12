Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 10,739 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 138,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 198,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,033,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

