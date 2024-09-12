Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.