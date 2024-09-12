Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAMA. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 106.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

