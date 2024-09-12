Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

