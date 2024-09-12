MANEKI (MANEKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $50.24 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MANEKI has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANEKI has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANEKI token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANEKI

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00534011 USD and is up 13.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $11,260,583.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

