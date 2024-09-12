Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
MHTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 564,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,993. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Scientifics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.