Mantle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73.34 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Mantle has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $73.34 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55933478 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $84,101,063.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.